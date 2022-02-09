Atascadero Homeless Camp 02.09.2022

Atascadero police finally cleaned up that homeless camp off Capistrano near the Centennial bridge.

The homeless set up a lively camp with young people coming and going, almost as if they were doing drug transactions there.

A few days ago, a man broke into an apartment on Capistrano and wreaked havoc.

There have also been thefts reported at the apartments on Capistrano near that homeless camp.

The police cleared out the homeless encampment yesterday. Volumes of junk was removed from the site by Two Mexicans Junk Removal.