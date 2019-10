Coming up Saturday, the annual clean up of Atascadero lake.

Nancy Hair is a founding member of Friends of Atascadero Lake. She says people are enjoying the lake in more ways than you might imagine.

Fish and Game will stock the lake if the city puts a screen across the connector to Atascadero creek.

Tomorrow, Nancy Hair talks about the history of the lake.

Again, the clean up is Saturday. Meet in front of the children’s playground at 8:30 Saturday morning.