Atascadero Lake Interpretive Signs 4.16.2020

If you’ve been to Atascadero Lake, you may have seen the interpretive sign near the bridge by the lake.

Michelle Harms of Friends of Atascadero Lake says the interpretive sign is the first of many her group hopes to put around the lake. She says they plan to ultimately erect about twenty interpretive signs around the lake. The signs will provide information about the fauna and wildlife as well as the history of the lake.

If you’d like to help out funding the interpretive signs around Atascadero Lake, you’re encouraged to contact the Friends of Atascadero Lake. Their website is FriendsofAtascaderoLake.com.