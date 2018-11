Tonight, Atascadero lights up for the holidays.

The event runs from 5:30 until 8:30. They’ll light up the rotunda at 6:10. Terrie Banish says there will be some fun rides for kids available on the antique fire truck. Tommy Harris will also be on hand to give hayrides.

That’s tonight in downtown Atascadero. Gets underway at 5:30 at the sunken gardens.