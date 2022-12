Rain or shine, the holiday celebrations continue this week.

Friday, Atascadero lights up downtown.

Terrie Banish tells us they’ll light up downtown at 5:30 Friday night at the sunken gardens. The chamber is putting on an Art and Wine Walk which begins at 5:30. That event sells out, so people are advised to go to the chamber website and get those tickets soon.

That’s all this Friday in Atascadero.

The Christmas light parade is Saturday evening in Paso Robles.