Atascadero Man Arrested 10.20.2020

CHP officers arrested an Atascadero man Friday who allegedly smashed a car window onto a 4-year-old boy during a protest in San Luis Obispo on July 21st. Prosecutors have charged eight protesters for a variety of alleged criminal acts during that particular black lives matter protest.

Officers booked 21-year-old Robert “Tony” Lastra into the county jail on a felony charge of vandalism. He was also booked a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment. Lastra was then released on zero bail.

On July 21st, approximately 300 protesters marched onto highway 101, blocking all lanes in both directions for nearly an hour. While on the freeway, protesters encircled a motorist who was attempting to drive around the protesters.

The CHP report indicates, “one suspect jumped on the hood of the victim’s vehicle and another broke the rear window out of the vehicle with skateboard as the vehicle was leaving the area. Glass shattered on the 4-year-old boy who was sitting in the back seat. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.”