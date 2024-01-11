Atascadero Man Convicted of Possession of Fentanyl 01.11.2024

A San Luis Obispo county jury has found 35-year-old Allen Webb, Jr. of Atascadero guilty of several charges related to fentanyl.

According to a release by the district attorney’s office, Webb was arrested on June 20, 2023 during an interrupted sale of approximately half an ounce of fentanyl by Webb in Nipomo. Webb discarded a loaded handgun prior to his encounter with deputies, repeatedly provided them with a false name, and it was determined he was in possession of additional fentanyl while in jail.

He has been found guilty of conspiracy to possess fentanyl for sale, possession of fentanyl while armed with a loaded handgun, false personation of another, and possession of fentanyl while in jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2, 2024.