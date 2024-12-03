Atascadero Man Involved in Bar Fight Succumbs to Injuries 12.03.2024

Shortly before 2 am on November 24th, a man was found with critical injuries outside of a bar in Atascadero.

The 30-year-old man suffered a significant head injury in the parking lot of Outlaws bar. An initial investigation revealed that he was likely involved in a physical altercation before falling to the ground.

He was taken to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment that night, but a recent press release says he succumbed to his injuries, and died three days later. His identity has been released as 30-year-old Lucky Thomas of Atascadero.

The investigation for this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Netz at (805) 470 – 3252.