Atascadero Measure D-20 1.15.2021

Yesterday, the city of Atascadero initiated its effort to reach out to citizens to get input on how best to spend the revenue from measure D-20, which voters approved in November’s general election.

Two Zoom public meetings were held yesterday. Fire chief Casey Bryson kicked off the video presentation about the needs of city departments and Atascadero fire department. The video touches on many city services across the board.

There will be another Zoom meeting Wednesday at four in the afternoon. And another six presentations running through February 6th.

For information on when you can see the presentation, go to the city’s website at atascadero.org.