Atascadero Night Out 10.29.2020

The Seventh Annual Night Out for Atascadero took on a little different form last night in Colony Park.

Police SGT John Taylor organized the event. Because of the coronavirus, people were not allowed to gather, but police and fire personnel who were not on duty were on hand. The intent is to create more synergy between people in the community and Atascadero police and fire personnel. The Atascadero Fire Department brought a fire engine which people admired, and a few kids climbed aboard. Cars lined up around the parking lot for a Halloween Movie shown on a portable screen.

Starbucks employees wearing face-masks volunteered to serve free coffee to those who attended. Many who attended bought food at local restaurants, ate dinner and watched the Halloween movie. One young participant said, “Watching ‘Hocus Pocus’ is a little scarier wearing a face mask.”