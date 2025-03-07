Atascadero PD Arrest Multiple Individuals For Drug Sales 3.07.2025

Three residents of Atascadero and Paso Robles were arrested on Wednesday by Atascadero police following a six-month long investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics.

Atascadero’s special enforcement team led this investigation, and targeted three different residences for searches and arrests: Outlaws Bar and Casino on El Camino Real in Atascadero, the 5500 block of Traffic Way, and the 700 block of Creston road in Paso Robles. The Atascadero police department says they seized 13.8 ounces of cocaine, and over 28 thousand dollars in cash.

Arrests were made for 29-year-old Elias Contreras of Paso Robles, 31-year-old Justin Hall of Atascadero, and 42-year-old Chelsea Deperna of Atascadero. All three were arrested for drug-related charges, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

Contreras and Hall’s bail were set to 250 thousand dollars, and Deperna’s was set to 20 thousand dollars.