Atascadero PD Warn of Ongoing Identity Theft Scam 11.06.2024

The Atascadero police department has released a warning of an ongoing identity theft scam that has targeted local residents.

A release by the police department says several residents have received phone calls from individuals falsely claiming to represent the Atascadero police department. The scammers use a caller ID spoof to make it appear as though calls are coming from the department, the release says.

The department asks residents to remain vigilant and protect their personal information; if they receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a police officer, do not share any personal information. Instead, hang up, and contact the department directly at (805) 461 – 5051 immediately.