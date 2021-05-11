Atascadero Police Activity 5.11.2021

In Atascadero yesterday afternoon, police officers arrested a man who was brandishing a BB gun rifle near Atascadero junior high school. A man carrying the BB gun rifle allegedly approached a citizen on Capistrano avenue, then disappeared into the creek bed.

Around two, Atascadero junior high school and the district office were placed on lock down due to their proximity to the incident. Police arrested Arthur Castellanos after he admitted to having a BB gun rifle. The rifle was located at the scene. Castellanos was placed under arrest and booked at the county jail for brandishing a firearm, probation violation and a warrant.