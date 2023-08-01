Atascadero Police Invite You to National Night Out 08.01.2023

The Atascadero police department invites you to their annual “National Night Out” tonight from 5 to 7 in the evening at the sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero.

National Night Out is an annual, community-building campaign promoting police and community partnership designed to establish camaraderie amongst neighborhoods that make them a safer and a more caring place to live. National Night Out brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

National Night Out events are also happening in Morro Bay at Cloisters park and in San Luis Obispo at San Luis Ranch Central park.