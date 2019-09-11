Atascadero Police Threat to Bordeaux 9.11.2019

The Atascadero police department contacted by several citizens over a social media post that warned of a man threatening to do a “mass shooting” at the Bordeaux House apartments. They’re located at 11300 Viejo Camino in Atascadero.

Police detectives followed up on the post and identified the source of the information as well as the identity of the subject who made the threats. They learned the subject no longer lives in the complex, and that he has a history of making these type of threats. The subject was contacted and evaluated by a law enforcement official who determined the subject did not have the means to carry out the threat.

Anyone who has any additional information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero police department.