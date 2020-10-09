Atascadero Politics 10.09.2020

The plot thickens in Atascadero.

You’ve probably seen the fliers attacking mayor Heather Moreno and her challenger, Jerry Tanimoto. Former school superintendent Don Clickard called KPRL to complain about the fliers, which he said were not in Atascadero’s tradition.

The hostile fliers and radio advertising originated in a campaign office in Fresno, but the man who paid for them lives in Creston. Brad Goodrow has contributed $10,000 to the smear campaign.

Now, we learn he’s promoting a fundraising barbecue for the third candidate in the mayoral race. Goodrow is upset that he was not offered the opportunity to bid on the garbage contract in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno said state law does not require municipalities to open every year the contract bid process for garbage hauling.