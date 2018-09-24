Atascadero Porno Teacher 9.24.2018

That Atascadero teacher arrested last week for shooting video of his sixth grade students was charged Friday with 44 felonies related to child pornography.

48-year-old Chris Berdoll facing 24 counts alleging that he used children under the age of 18 to pose or model for the purpose of preparing photographs to depict child pornography.

Police chief Jerel Haley says the alleged crimes occurred during this school year and a previous year. Berdoll has been on paid administrative leave since August 31st.