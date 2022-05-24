Atascadero Power Outage 05.24.2022

Did you lose power yesterday?

A power outage knocked out electricity to nearly 3500 customers around the city of Atascadero.

PG and E officials say the outage occurred on a circuit that includes high fire-threat areas. It has enhanced power-line safety settings which automatically shut off power within a tenth of a second of a wildfire hazard. Like a tree branch falling on power lines.

The outage occurred at 8:30 yesterday morning. About 3500 residents lost power. But it was restored by ten.

It’s the second outage in the past few days in Atascadero. There was also an outage on Friday which lasted for about two hours.