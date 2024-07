On June 28th, Atascadero police officers arrested 60-year-old Timothy Harold Holt, accused of possessing pornography of a child engaged in sexual activity from January 1, 2023 through February 7, 2024.

Holt is the president of Preservation Capital Group of El Camino Real in Atascadero.

He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 14th.