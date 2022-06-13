Atascadero Printery 06.13.2022

In Atascadero over the weekend, dozens of people turned out for an Open House at the old Printery building.

Red Heesh opened up a storage unit to demonstrate printing equipment that he’s collecting for a printing museum at the old Printery building. His collection includes old printing equipment used by the Tribune before they got it printed in Fresno and trucked it to San Luis Obispo county.

The foundation also has old newspapers printed by EG Lewis printing company back in the early 1900’s. The printing museum will go into the Printery building when it’s restored and reopened.