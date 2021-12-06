Atascadero Printery 12.06.2021

The renovation of the Atascadero Printery may begin as early as next year.

The Printery Foundation recently receiving a one hundred thousand dollar matching gift from the family of Gaylen Little, who worked as a contractor in Atascadero.

The foundation has raised $250,000 over the past six year. That will pay for the beginning of seismic work on the old building.

Coming up on Sound Off today, we’ll talk with Karen McNamara with the Atascadero Printery Foundation. That’s at 12:30 this afternoon.

We’ll have more on the effort to renovate the Printery building tomorrow here on KPRL.