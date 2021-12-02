Atascadero Printery Foundation 12.02.2021

Atascadero Printery Foundation receives a one hundred thousand dollar donation from a long time Atascadero resident.

A matching donation of one hundred thousand dollars made in the memory of Gaylen Little, who was a contractor in Atascadero. So far the foundation has raised 18 thousand dollar to match the donation.

The foundation is working to raise money to restore the elegant brick Printery building in downtown, built more than one hundred years ago by EG Lewis.

This morning, state senator John Laird is expected to tour the Printery building.

Karen McNamara of the Printery Foundation will be our guest on Sound Off next Monday.