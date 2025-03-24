Atascadero Reviewing Regional Housing Needs Allocation at Next Meeting 3.24.2025

The next city council meeting for Atascadero is tomorrow night at 6.

This week’s agenda contains only four consent items, and 1 management report. On the consent agenda is a 269 thousand dollar contract for the commission of a new audio-visual system for the city council chambers for the meeting’s live streams.

The management report is the 2024 progress report for the city’s general plan housing element. Through 2028, the city has been allocated a minimum of 843 housing units of varying affordability levels. According to the agenda, this is not a quota the city must achieve, but a housing target “that the city must plan for through targeted zoning, site identification, and reduction of obstacles to development.” 307 residential units remain for the city to plan for as of 2024.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.