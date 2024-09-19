Atascadero River & Creek Cleanup Day Next Week 9.19.2024

The city of Atascadero and the Atascadero Mutual Water Company are seeking volunteers for the 28th annual Atascadero Creek & River cleanup day.

On Saturday, September 28th, volunteers will assist with clearing the Atascadero creek and sections of the Salinas river from 9 am until noon.

The city says these waterways are important for recharging Atascadero’s groundwater aquifers, and in protecting the city’s water supply.

Participants should bring work gloves, buckets, sturdy, closed-toe shoes, and water bottles, and meet at the AMWC yard at 6575 Sycamore road.