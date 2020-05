Atascadero Robber 5.08.2020

AN ATASCADERO MAN ARRESTED AFTER CUTTING A LIQUOR STORE CLERKS HAND DURING A ROBBERY AT CHALK MOUNTAIN LIQUOR WEDNESDAY.

21-YEAR-OLD KYLE RAE WALLS WAS ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF ROBBERY AND ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON. HE WAS BOOKED IN THE COUNTY JAIL. THE CLERK DID NOT REQUIRE MEDICAL ATTENTION.

THE ROBBERY HAD STOLEN A BANDANNA FROM THE STORE. WHEN CONFRONTED, WALLS ALLEGEDLY SLASHED THE CLERK’S HAND WITH A LARGE KNIFE. THE SUSPECT WAS LATER LOCATED ON HIGHWAY 101 NEAR LAS TABLAS ROAD. THE INCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.