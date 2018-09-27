Atascadero Robbery 9.27.2018

The man suspected of robbing a Chevron gas station in Atascadero with a knife may be in custody. He stole alcohol from that gas station one week ago.

A man matching his description arrested in Santa Barbara in a vehicle associated with that robbery in Atascadero. During the police investigation, Atascadero PD learned that a similar robbery had occurred about 8 hours earlier in King City. Both robberies apparently committed by the same person. They Atascadero PD also found that the vehicle driven by the suspect was stolen out of San Jose.

40-year-old Frank Anthony Ramos out of San Diego was arrested in Santa Barbara. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and a parole violation.