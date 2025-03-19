Atascadero School District Resumes Search For Superintendent 3.19.2025

The Atascadero school district will continue its search for a new superintendent.

Met with applause from the audience, this announcement came in its meeting last night following closed session discussion for the district’s pick for its next superintendent: E.J. Rossi.

Rossi is currently serving as the district’s assistant superintendent of educational services; the current superintendent of Atascadero unified school district, Tom Butler, announced he will retire at the end of this school year.

Rossi, as the district’s initial pick to replace Butler, was met with backlash from the public. Rossi is alleged to have misappropriated funds from 2003 to 2007 while working for the San Ardo union school district, though no criminal prosecution was conducted. Allegedly, Rossi misappropriated around 56 thousand dollars in funds and used district credit cards to make personal purchases and payments.

The Atascadero school district will resume its search.