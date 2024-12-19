Atascadero Seeking to Fill Positions For Planning Commission & Sales Tax Oversight Committee 12.19.2024

The city of Atascadero announced that two at-large positions are open for both the planning commission, and the supplemental sales tax oversight committee.

The planning commission, made up of seven citizens, reviews matters related to land use planning and development. The two at-large appointments serve for two year terms, and are voted on by a majority of the council.

The supplemental sales tax oversight committee reviews the revenues and expenditures collected from the city’s local sales taxes.

Applications for both of these openings are due by Friday, January 10th at 5 pm at the city clerk’s office.