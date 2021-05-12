Atascadero Summer Concert Series 5.12.2021

The city of Atascadero announces its line up for the summer concert series at Atascadero lake park. It begins July 24th with Soundhouse.

Nine concerts planned Saturday evenings from that concert July 24th until September 18th.

July 24th – Soundhouse (rock, pop, reggae, country)

July 31st – Dulcie Taylor (roots rock)

August 7th – The Jump Jax (jump, swing, soul, r&b)

August 14th – The JD Project (rock, blues, country)

August 21st – Dancing in the Streets – downtown Atascadero

August 28th – Rockin’ B’s Band (American dance, rock, blues)

September 4th – Garden Party (classic, folk, 60’s & 70’s rock)

September 11th – Patriot’s Day double show! 5:30 – 9 pm at historic city hall: Painted Red Band (classic rock) & Unfinished Business (timeless rock)

September 18th – Ghost Monster (feel good rock’n roll)