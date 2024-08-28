Atascadero Summer Concerts in the Park Concludes with The JD Project 8.28.2024

The city of Atascadero has announced its final summer concert in the park for Saturday, August 31st.

At 6:30 pm, The JD Project will take the Atascadero lake bandstand. The JD Project is comprised of veteran members of California touring acts, playing a combination of original and cover tunes.

Remember to bring a low back chair, and your wallet if you want to purchase any food. All concerts are free for the public to attend.

Atascadero’s 2024 concert series was made possible from the efforts by the city, and its many generous sponsors and donors.