Atascadero Summer Concerts in the Park Tomorrow, Garden Party 7.19.2024

The next Atascadero summer concert in the park will be tomorrow night starting at 6:30 pm at the Atascadero lake bandstand.

Tomorrow’s entertainment will feature Garden Party. The city says Garden Party is known for their authentic covers of 60’s and 70’s folk rock hits. Their goal is to spread peace, love, and good vibrations through authentic covers of the greatest hippie songs ever written.

All concerts are free for the public to attend.

Bring a low back chair, and your wallet to purchase any food.