Atascadero Talk on the Block 6.05.2019

The Atascadero chamber of commerce held the third in its series of four “Talk on the Block” events last night at the Atascadero lake pavilion. About 40 people attended the event, including mayor Heather Moreno, and city council members Heather Newsom and Roberta Fonzi.

The questions and comments included a remark from a local physician. He said, “I’ve lived in the city for 33 years. Recently, we called the city to complain about a pot hole on our street. It was fixed within eight hours.”

Former city councilman Jerry Clay told the crowd Atascadero is a great place to live and that people need to stand up for Atascadero. Other comments included questions about vaping and tobacco use among minors. Police chief Jerel Haley explained that the state changed the laws on tobacco use among minors. He says, “Currently, if we see a 13-year-old walking down the street smoking an e-cigarette, there’s nothing we can do. We’re working on our own local ordinance to address that behavior and vaping in public places.” The chamber of commerce will host one final “Talk on the Block” tomorrow evening between 6-7 at Monterey Road Elementary School.