Atascadero Tax 11.13.2019

Atascadero city council approves plans to survey residents about a new tax in the city. The city looking at paying a consultant $25,000 for a voter opinion survey on the feasibility of a potential future tax ballot measure.

Council woman Roberta Fonzi opposed the proposal. Councilman Charles Borbeau disagrees. Councilman Charles Borbeau said Atascadero is a wealthy community, but a poor city. Mayor Heather Moreno called for the vote.

So, the city manager will hire True North Research to conduct a voter opinion survey on the feasibility of a tax ballot measure in the future for residents of Atascadero.