Atascadero Teacher 02.02.2023

We learn more today about the Atascadero teacher recently arrested for allegedly making threats to school district employees.

56-year-old James Klink taught physical education at Atascadero middle school. He is also accused of inappropriately touching a girl during class. And making the students do exercises that left them feeling unsafe and uncomfortable.

Klink taught school from August 12th to September 2nd in the school district.

He was booked into the county jail on January 17th on five charges of threatening with an intent to terrorize.