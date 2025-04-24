Atascadero to Host 9th Annual Tamale Festival Next Weekend 4.24.2025

The 9th Annual Tamale Festival will hit downtown Atascadero next Friday and Saturday, May 2nd and 3rd.

The Tamale Festival kicks off with “Fiesta Friday” on Friday from 5:30 to 8 pm, featuring a variety of tamale vendors. The Atascadero chamber of commerce will also be holding its “Sip & Shop” event in the downtown area, with early bird tickets currently available.

The main tamale festival kicks off on Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm. Over 100 vendors will be on display to offer a wide variety of food beyond tamales.

Drink will include margaritas, craft beer, wine, and cider. Entertainment for the night will include music, medina light show designs, dance groups, bounce houses, a bungee jump, and more fun for all ages.

More information on the Tamale Festival can be found on the city of Atascadero’s website.