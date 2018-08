Making Atascadero friendlier toward pedestrians and other visitors.

Last night at the rotunda, the city council and city staff discussed options for calming traffic and making downtown Atascadero a more welcoming environment. After nearly 2 hours of discussion Atascadero city manager Rochelle Rickard said the city staff has direction on what kind of plans to lay out the streets of downtown Atascadero to make it more friendly for pedestrians and others visitors.