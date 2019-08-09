Atascadero Weekend 8.09.2019

A busy weekend in Atascadero this weekend. Art Wine and Brew Tour this evening in downtown Atascadero. That’s from 5:30 until 8:30 this evening. You can get $20 tickets at the chamber.

Tomorrow, Wild About Art at the Charles Paddock Zoo. Animal artists, face painting and local art for purchase. 10-3 at the zoo.

Tomorrow evening, the fifth annual Cider Festival at the pavilion on the lake and park. Tickets include cider tasting, dinner and music. 5-8 tomorrow night at the pavilion. At 8 tomorrow night at sunken gardens in Atascadero, movies in the gardens. Featuring, How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World. It’s free tomorrow night from 8-11 at the sunken gardens in Atascadero.