Atascadero Women Killed 3.19.2019

Two young Atascadero women were killed over the weekend in a car crash in Santa Maria. 20-year-old Monica Gonzales and 17-year-old Madison Elizabeth Coleman were killed in a collision which occurred around 3:00 am early Saturday at the intersection of Donovan road and Miller street in Santa Maria. Another person was critically injured. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury and vehicular manslaughter. He’s identified as 27-year-old Javier Artemio Cortez of Santa Maria. He was booked into the Santa Barbara county jail. The investigation into the accident continues.