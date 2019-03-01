Atascadero Zoo 3.01.2019

The White-Crested Laughing Thrush inviting you to visit the new exhibit opening tomorrow at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

The Themla Vetter Red Panda Experience is surrounded by bamboo and includes eleven species from southeast Asia, including a Bearcat. Zoo director Alan Baker tells KPRL about the Bearcat is now exploring its new home. It’s a big cage with a couple redwood trees inside. The Bearcat is bigger than I expected with a long thick tail, almost the length of its body. Its cage is next to the Thelma Vetter Red Panda exhibit.

That exhibit opening for the first time tomorrow morning at ten. Those animals will likely enjoy their new home for years to come at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.