The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero gets three new exotic animals from South America.

The Southern Tamandua is a relative to the giant anteater. It’s nocturnal, but occasionally ventures out in daylight.

There’s also a new Great Curassow, a large, pheasant like bird from central and south America.

There’s a Red-fronted Macaw. Those come from the mountainous region of Bolivia. It’s listed as endangered.