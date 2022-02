Another north county business is closing.

Atascadero’s A & W Restaurant is closing after more than 30 years on Morro road, just off the 101 freeway.

The A & W is closing at the end of February. The Giessenger family is relocating the franchise to central Texas.

They’ll continue operation in Atascadero until the end of this month.

After that, you’ll have to drive to Texas.