ATM Theft 5.29.2019

Atascadero police report the attempted theft of an ATM from a bank on El Camino Real. Police responded at 10:35 Monday night to Pacific Premier bank, located in the 7400 block of El Camino. Witnesses reported seeing construction equipment on the scene and suspects attempting to steal an ATM machine.

When officers arrived, they discovered an ATM had been partially removed and was lying in the parking lot. Officers discovered a stolen truck with an attached trailer and backhoe that was used to remove the ATM from its location. The truck had been stolen from Paso Robles earlier Monday evening. The suspects fled the area just prior to the arrival of the officers. The investigation into the attempted theft continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call sergeant Jeff Wilshusen at the Atascadero police department (805) 470-5035.