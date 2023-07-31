August First Friday in Atascadero with Soundhouse 07.31.2023

The city of Atascadero is gearing up to present another First Friday on August 4th in the downtown area, starting at 6 in the evening.

Friday’s band in front of historic city hall features Soundhouse. Soundhouse is a 2008 band that plays a variety of your favorite pop, country, reggae, ska, and R&B songs from the 70’s to the 90’s. Their song lists range from Prince, the Cars, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, and more.

The city of Atascadero says to bring your wallet and enjoy a variety of food trucks featuring Huatulco Tacos, Heavenly Hot Dogs, and Paradise Shaved Ice.

First Friday events are free to attend. Information on First Friday and other events can be found on the city of Atascadero’s website.