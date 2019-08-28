Auntie Anne’s 8.28.2019

Auntie Anne’s is coming to Atascadero.

It’s a made to order pretzel restaurant that will go in at the corner of El Camino Real and highway 41. Auntie Anne’s will operate jointly with a new Jamba Juice that’s planned for the spot directly next door.

Both chains are owned by Focus Brand. It’s the first central coast location for Auntie Anne’s.

Jamba Juice was started in San Luis Obispo back in the 80’s by Kirk Perron, a Cuesta college student. Initially, it was called The Juice Club. The first location on Foothill in San Luis.