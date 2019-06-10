Austin Kaiser 6.10.2019

Former Greyhound golfer Austin Kaiser back in the north county to play a round of golf with his dad, before going to Pebble Beach to prepare for the US open. Kaiser is now a caddie for his college teammate, 25-year-old Xander Shouffele, who finished second at the Masters.

Kaiser tells KPRL he has a lot to do this week to prepare for the US open. Austin Kaiser played a round with his dad Friday at the Paso Robles Country Club. He says it was only his third round of golf this year, but he shot 67, to beat his dad by one stroke.

He left Saturday and started studying the Pebble Beach courses over the weekend. He will continue to do so for the next few days, leading up to Thursday’s opening round of the US open on Thursday.

The golfer for whom he caddies, Xander Schoufele, has won two tournaments this year. At the Masters, Schouffele tied for second, one stroke behind winner Tiger Woods.