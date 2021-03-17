Author Teresa Rhyne 3.17.2021

Paso Robles attorney Teresa Rhyne wrote a best seller about her dog and her each battling cancer together, and how much she learned from her dog.

Recently she released a new book about Poppy, a rescue dog she got from China which ran away from some people who were walking the dog in a national wilderness area in southern California.

Her book describes her efforts to locate the dog. She thought she should send people out to look for Poppy, but learned from a dog search expert, that’s not correct. The expert said back off and allow the dog to return to people she knows.

The book is available on Amazon, and may soon be available at local libraries.

Incidentally, Poppy is back home with Teresa, and glad to be home.