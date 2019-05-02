AVA Hotel 5.02.2019

Debbie Van Steenwyck and her management team broke ground Wednesday afternoon for the 151-room Ava Hotel. The hotel is to be built at 944 Pine Street, where Hayward Lumber was previously located. The hotel will include a restaurant, a roof-top lounge and a pool. Parking on the property will accommodate the needs of hotel visitors, guests and locals dining at the hotel restaurant. Ava relates to American Viticulture Area. Debbie Van Steenwyck says, “It’s a tribute to our agricultural and industrial roots.”

Debbie says excavating will begin in the next two weeks. She says it will take 24 months to complete construction of the 105,195 square foot hotel. Two large oak trees standing in the center of the lot will be incorporated into the landscape. Debbie says, “We’re very sensitive to our oak trees. We’re going to hand dig all our footings around all the oak trees. There won’t be any tractor work underneath. The entire hotel was designed to save these oaks. One of my big things was to save all the oak trees on Pine Street. I want to try to keep as many trees as possible, because it takes so long for them to grow.”

A report by Paso Robles city staff describes the project as “An innovative infill and reuse project that would develop an underutilized area next to the downtown core. The project will provide an anchor on the south end of downtown and provide a pedestrian oriented connection between the Transportation Center and downtown.”

Debbie says, “This is very exciting. I’ve been working on it for five years. For it to come to life is just amazing.”

If all goes as planned, the Ava Hotel will be open for business in May of 2021.