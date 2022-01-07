Avila Pier Evacuated 01.07.2022

A quiet day in Avila Beach ended when a driver stuck his car into a gas meter Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:30 Wednesday on the old Harford pier at the north end of Avila Beach.

The car strayed from a designated parking area and smashed into a gas meter. Gas started leaking from the broken meter. Harbor district officials secured the gas line at the base of the pier, and turned off electricity as people were evacuated from the pier. Two people inside the Toyota camry were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash forced Mersea Seafood restaurant to close temporarily.

Everything is back to normal on the Harford pier, although there is a seal that is barking incessantly.

Also, there’s a sailboat for sale at the pier, ‘as-is’. You can view the sailboat during low tide near the base of the Harford pier.