Back To School 8.17.2020

Last week, Atascadero schools opened with distance learning. On Thursday, Paso Robles schools open on Thursday.

This week, some of the schools will be handing out Chrome books and lap tops to students. You can check out the Paso Robles schools website to learn the schedule.

Flamson middle school will distribute Chrome books in a drive by exercise tomorrow in the parking lot next to the school. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach 112. Don’t be surprised if you see teachers and staff wearing halter tops or swim suits in the hot weather tomorrow.

The lunch program resumes on Thursday. For more information go to the website: pasoschools.org.