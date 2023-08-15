Back-To-School Safety Tips From Paso Robles Police Dept 8.15.2023

School will begin for much of San Luis Obispo county this Thursday, August 17th.

The Templeton school district will begin next week on the 22nd.

The Paso Robles police department has shared safety tips as students head back to school. The police department encourages residents to know the drop-off procedures for school zones. Don’t block crosswalks, take extra care to look out for children, and always use extreme caution. If you are driving behind a bus, allow greater distance, and never pass a bus from behind. The department says to always be alert: “Children are often unpredictable and tend to ignore hazards and take risks.”

The full list of safety tips can be found on the city of Paso Robles’s website.